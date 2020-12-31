Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.87

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 3146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $932.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.80.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for about 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

