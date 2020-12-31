Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 596,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,007. The company has a market cap of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

