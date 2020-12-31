OpenDAO Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $725,384.49 and approximately $400,449.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.02005640 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

