Dentacoin (DCN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,541.00

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $178,541.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00292337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.02005640 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

DCN is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,730,664,196,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.