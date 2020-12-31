First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)’s share price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.24% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

