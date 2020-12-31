$726.33 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report sales of $726.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.30 million. Generac reported sales of $590.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.46. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Generac by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.