Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Shares Down 1%

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 113,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 20,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of £251.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.92.

About Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

