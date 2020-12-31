Universal Currency (UNIT) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Universal Currency has a market cap of $1,762.80 and $26,553.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universal Currency has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Universal Currency

UNIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

