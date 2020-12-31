HyperDAO Trading Up 0.4% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $3,757.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00127618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00180565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00561982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00304686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00082752 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,592,848 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

