DREP Hits Market Cap of $15.55 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DREP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $334,739.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00127618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00180565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00561982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00304686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00082752 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.