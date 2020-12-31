Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $68.14. 17,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock valued at $198,401,175. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $854,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

