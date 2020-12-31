$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Corning by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 160,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,630. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

