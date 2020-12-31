Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.43 ($82.86).

Several research analysts have commented on BMW shares. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BMW stock traded down €0.93 ($1.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €72.23 ($84.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1-year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

