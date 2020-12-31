PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00291806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.31 or 0.01995653 BTC.

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

