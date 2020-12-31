Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $923,455.90 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $923,455.90 and $207.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00540219 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.