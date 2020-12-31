Thisoption Achieves Market Cap of $521,283.59 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $521,283.59 and $2.57 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00180414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00561508 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00304554 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00082707 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.