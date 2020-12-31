Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $105.79 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Status has a market cap of $105.79 million and $7.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00291806 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.31 or 0.01995653 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

