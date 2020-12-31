Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.21 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $46.21 million and $1.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018783 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

