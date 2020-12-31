Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 310,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,441,094. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,836,171. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $453,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.