Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 3,391,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 3,141,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $13,490,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 132,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,721. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

