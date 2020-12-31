Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Down 3.6%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

