Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post $979.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $974.72 million to $986.50 million. ASGN posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,768,507.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,583. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

