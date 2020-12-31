Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. 5,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 2,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

