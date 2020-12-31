US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB) Trading 248.8% Higher

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBB)’s stock price traded up 248.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About US-China Biomedical Technology (NASDAQ:UCBB)

US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc operates as an early stage biomedical technology and services company. The company was formerly known as Cloud Security Corporation and changed its name to US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc in February 2018. US-China Biomedical Technology, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

