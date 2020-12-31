Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) shares rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). Approximately 7,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 67,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.21.

Get Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) alerts:

In related news, insider James McFarland bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.