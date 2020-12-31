Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU) Shares Up 4.8%

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) (LON:VLU)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). 7,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 67,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market cap of £27.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62.

In other news, insider James McFarland acquired 50,000 shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (VLU.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34).

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 20 exploration licenses and production leases comprising approximately 0.46 million gross acres in the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

