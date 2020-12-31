RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Trading 3.3% Higher

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $930.00 and last traded at $930.00. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $900.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $878.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.04.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.