Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Tops $145.74 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $145.74 million and $4.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007594 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,817,987 coins and its circulating supply is 126,808,698 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

