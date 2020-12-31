Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0804 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Rally has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $51,462.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00180205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00559969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00304637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

