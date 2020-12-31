Cree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,554 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the average volume of 2,854 call options.

Cree stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.89. 145,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.41. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.97.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

