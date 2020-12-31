HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Cap of $86,497.17

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $86,497.17 and $17.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, LBank, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00180205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00559969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00304637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00081969 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LBank, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

