The Graph Price Tops $0.35 (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $435.27 million and approximately $114.16 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

