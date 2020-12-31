Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.61.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $72.27. 123,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

