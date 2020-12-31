Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $955.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce sales of $955.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $963.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $946.80 million. Flowserve reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 20,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $16,942,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 835.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530,403 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $13,416,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

