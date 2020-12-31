CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Cap of $475,207.84

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $475,207.84 and $5,651.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and IDAX. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 75.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.14 or 0.01992778 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDAX, Lykke Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

