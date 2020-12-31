Dash (DASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $473.42 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Dash coin can now be bought for $99.26 or 0.00341558 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $982.50 million and $473.42 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027271 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.01391161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001985 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,897,967 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.