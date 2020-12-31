Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Rakuten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

