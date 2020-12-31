Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Trading 5% Higher

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. 148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

About Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

