Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 4.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) (TSE:CRON) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.15. 628,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,046,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

Get Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.22.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.