Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.07

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.07 and last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 145992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

