Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Shares Up 7.9%

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66). 45,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 37,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472.50 ($6.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 474.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.93 million and a P/E ratio of 43.33.

In related news, insider James David Knight sold 127,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.43), for a total transaction of £628,407 ($821,017.77).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

