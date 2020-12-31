A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

