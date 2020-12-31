GAPS Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One GAPS token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $254.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,968.01 or 0.99771522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021127 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00042000 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

