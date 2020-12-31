$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $116.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.31. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,887. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.