$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $116.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.31. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,887. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $199.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.