Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $31.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.06 million and the lowest is $31.60 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $22.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $117.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $118.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.68 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $130.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Capstar Financial by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,085. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $323.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

