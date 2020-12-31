SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.96 and last traded at $84.11. 1,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

