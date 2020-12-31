Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 6.5%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 534,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 282,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

