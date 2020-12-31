Netrum Price Tops $0.0191 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Netrum has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $40,956.61 and approximately $45.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000221 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

