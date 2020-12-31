Lition (LIT) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Lition has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $194,500.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,983.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $740.89 or 0.02556271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00428158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.01179402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.00543816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00219568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

