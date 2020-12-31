Maecenas (ART) Hits Market Cap of $185,441.66

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Maecenas has a total market cap of $185,441.66 and $170.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

